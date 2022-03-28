Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Critical Review

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FutureFuel alerts:

45.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FutureFuel and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

FutureFuel presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 86.82%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 8.17% 8.93% 7.20% Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $321.39 million 1.34 $26.25 million $0.66 14.94 Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.