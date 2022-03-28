Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,933 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.87.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
