Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,933 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

