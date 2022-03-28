Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,198 shares.The stock last traded at $9.54 and had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

