Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

