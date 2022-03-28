Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
