Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

