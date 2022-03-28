Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,662,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.00. 1,355,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

