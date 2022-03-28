Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,191. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

