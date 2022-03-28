Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $622.40 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $624.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

