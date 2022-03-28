Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $710.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $629.02 and last traded at $624.97, with a volume of 13086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

