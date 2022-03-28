Pangolin Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,092,039 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.