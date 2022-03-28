Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo Sells 50,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$27.56. 409,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,410. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.17.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.5399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

