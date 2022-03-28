ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,314.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,314.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

