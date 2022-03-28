PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Up 78.5% in March

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 72,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,345. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD (Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.