Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Update

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Patrizia from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

