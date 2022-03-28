Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The company has a market cap of $371.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

