Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.57. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 136,754 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

