Paul A. Pittman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 336,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.