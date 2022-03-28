PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.24. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 98,618 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

