PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 852 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.71. 29,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

