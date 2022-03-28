PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 852 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.
PC Connection stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.71. 29,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.
CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
