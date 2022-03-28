PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Volume Hits $143,471.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $74.16 million and $143,471.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00109874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,842,514 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

