Peanut Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $282,614.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

