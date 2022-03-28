Pendle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $683,037.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $683,037.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

