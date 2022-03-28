Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

