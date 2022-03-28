Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

