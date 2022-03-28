Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $1.44 on Monday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

