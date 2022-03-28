Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$2.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.