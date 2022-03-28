Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

