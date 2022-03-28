Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0604 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $213,989.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

