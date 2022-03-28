PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
PHAS opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.24.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.