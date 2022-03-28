PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHAS opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

