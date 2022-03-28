Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 545,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,162. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flywire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

