Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. 1,339,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,907. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

