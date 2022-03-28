Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $883,677.55

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $883,677.55 and approximately $346.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,917.72 or 1.00052063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00139605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00030889 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,041,468 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

