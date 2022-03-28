Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 30,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $100.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.