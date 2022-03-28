Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.12

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 349247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The company has a market cap of C$370.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,094,080. Insiders purchased a total of 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,243 in the last ninety days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

