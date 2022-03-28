Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PTOC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Monday. 54,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,931. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

