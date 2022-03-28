Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 778,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 229,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.63 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.