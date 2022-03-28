Piper Sandler Comments on Enfusion Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enfusion in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Enfusion stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

