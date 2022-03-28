Piper Sandler Comments on SkillSoft Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SKIL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SkillSoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in SkillSoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

