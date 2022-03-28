Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of DRI opened at $129.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 60.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 185.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 58.2% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

