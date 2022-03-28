Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,448,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

