Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 72.7% in March

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

