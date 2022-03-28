Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$514.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

