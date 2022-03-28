Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.08

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 18191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Several research firms recently commented on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

