POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading 9.3% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 189,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
