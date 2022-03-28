Polkadot Price Tops $22.25 (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Polkadot has a market cap of $21.97 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052883 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

