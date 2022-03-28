Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.80 or 0.00073471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $696,075.08 and approximately $5,524.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00110235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

