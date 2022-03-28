PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 570,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 773.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PLM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 318,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,489. The company has a market cap of $356.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.53. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

