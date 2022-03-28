Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 110,576 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 730,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

