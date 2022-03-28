Precipio (PRPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRPO opened at $1.23 on Monday. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Precipio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

