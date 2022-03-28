Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 82,231 shares.The stock last traded at $68.84 and had previously closed at $70.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

